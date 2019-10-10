BJP Expels Four Rebels Contesting Against Official Nominees in Maharashtra Polls
A BJP release said Charan Waghmare (Bhandara), Geeta Jain (Thane), Balasaheb Ohwal (Pimpri-Chinchwad) and Dilip Deshmukh (Latur) have been expelled from the party.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)
Mumbai: The BJP on Thursday expelled four rebels who are contesting against the official nominees of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the October 21 assembly elections.
A BJP release said Charan Waghmare (Tumsar-Bhandara district), Geeta Jain (Mira-Bhayandar, Thane district), Balasaheb Ohwal (Pimpri-Chinchwad) and Dilip Deshmukh (Ahmedpur-Latur district) have been expelled from the party.
Santos Janhate, who was Palghar district general secretary, is contesting as an independent candidate after quitting the party, the release said.
The BJP and its allies are contesting 162 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has fielded candidates in 126 segments in the 288-member assembly.
