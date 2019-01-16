BJP Eyeing 50% Plus Vote-Share in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls in UP: Jagat Prakash Nadda

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which bagged more than 70 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections in the state, is now eyeing for bigger victory in the upcoming polls.Union Minister and in-charge for the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday said that this time BJP will bag more than 50% vote share in the state despite the much anticipated alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.“The 2019 elections is all about strategy and chemistry, and will get more than 73 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. I’m sure people of Uttar Pradesh along with the people of India will give blessings to BJP to bring back Modi ji at Centre,” said Nadda on his maiden visit to the state after he was made state-in-charge.Nadda was accompanied by senior party leaders Narottam Mishra, Dushyant and Sunil Ojha. Interestingly, his co-incharge, Gordhan Zadafia, did not turn up for Wednesday’s meeting.JP Nadda also took a dig at the recent pre-poll alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party saying, “The alliance was anticipated between the SP and BSP and it happened out of their fear of the BJP.This is the strength of our party which has forced SP-BSP to forge an alliance. I think both Mayawati and Akhilesh are telling people about their record when they say that the government is not fulfilling promises.”Nadda, however, didn’t delve into the party’s recent conflicts with ally Apna Dal, which has aligned with Aam Admi Party in the state, and said there are some issues everywhere which will be addressed soon.In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP had bagged 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, amounting to 42% of the vote share in the state.