BJP Eyes 14 'Lost' Lok Sabha Seats, Focus on Congress, Samajwadi Party Bastions for 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is known for its unique poll management, is now gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party is eyeing the 14 Lok Sabha seats that it had failed to win in 2019 general elections. The BJP will be having a special focus on strongholds of Sonia Gandhi and Mulayam Singh Yadav as it will try to wrest their bastions in 2024.

At a time when opposition parties are busy solving their alliance issues, the BJP has already given the responsibility to its senior leaders for making lotus bloom on the 14 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 62 seats, its ally Apna Dal (S) had got two seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party had bagged 10 seats, the Samajwadi Party had got 5 seats and Congress had managed to win just one seat of Raebareli. Now the tally of BJP has increased by two seats after winning Rampur and Azamgarh parliamentary seats in the recent bypolls.

The BJP has given responsibility to four central leaders to camp for three days in these 14 Lok Sabha seats that the party had lost in 2019 polls. These central ministers will travel to these 14 Lok Sabha seats occupied by SP, BSP and Congress from July 17.

On the other hand, the BJP has a special focus on the strongholds of Sonia Gandhi and Mulayam Singh Yadav. The saffron party has made a different strategy to win these seats. The office bearers of the national-level organization have been appointed on these seats. In Mainpuri seat, along with Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, four officials of the state organization, two UP government ministers and separate teams of twenty workers have been formed at the booth level.

Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav has been given the responsibility of Saharanpur, Nagina and Bijnor seats, while Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been entrusted with the responsibility of Rae Bareli, Mau, Ghosi, Shravasti and Ambedkar Nagar seats. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh has been given the responsibility of Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal and Mainpuri. The responsibility of Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Lalganj has been entrusted to the Union Minister of State, Annapurna Devi.

Speaking on the issue, UP BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said, “The party is working to win all the 14 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. For this, the central ministers and the office bearers of the state organization have been deployed. In the seats where the caste which has more votes, the senior office bearers of the same community have been deployed accordingly, so that the leaders should meet the voters of their society and mobilize them in favour of BJP.”

The BJP has formed four groups of ministers on the 14 Lok Sabha lost seats. These ministers will start tours of their respective Lok Sabha seats later this month. Separate teams of four state organization officials, two UP government ministers and twenty workers have been formed at the booth level.

