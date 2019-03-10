English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Fanning Communal Passions Ahead of Polls, Says RLD Chief Ajit Singh
The Grand Alliance of RLD, SP and BSP wants to end the communal politics of the BJP in the state especially in western Uttar Pradesh by defeating the BJP, AJit Singh said, urging party workers to restore the brotherhood among communities in Muzaffarnagar.
File photo of RLD chief Ajit Singh. (PTI)
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh has accused the BJP of creating communal tension in the country ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
The former union minister said that the Grand Alliance of RLD, Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh.
The RLD president is the Grand Alliance's candidate from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh that was rocked by communal clashes in August and September 2013 leaving more than 60 people dead and over 40,000 displaced.
The BJP is trying to create communal tensions and polarise voters to benefit in the coming Lok Sabha polls. But the Grand Alliance will defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said in his first election rally here on Saturday.
I am contesting from Muzaffarnagar to save the country's Constitution and democracy which are being destroyed by the BJP governments at the Centre and the state, Singh said.
The Grand Alliance wants to end the communal politics of the BJP in the state especially in western Uttar Pradesh by defeating the BJP, he said, urging party workers to restore the brotherhood among communities in Muzaffarnagar.
The seven-time MP also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of politicising the Indian Air Force (IAF) air strike in Pakistan's Balakot.
We are proud of the IAF for carrying out the air strike in Pakistan but the BJP is politicising the issue, he said.
Democracy is in danger and all Constitutional institutions are being destroyed by the Narendra Modi government, the veteran leader claimed.
The former union minister said that the Grand Alliance of RLD, Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh.
The RLD president is the Grand Alliance's candidate from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh that was rocked by communal clashes in August and September 2013 leaving more than 60 people dead and over 40,000 displaced.
The BJP is trying to create communal tensions and polarise voters to benefit in the coming Lok Sabha polls. But the Grand Alliance will defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said in his first election rally here on Saturday.
I am contesting from Muzaffarnagar to save the country's Constitution and democracy which are being destroyed by the BJP governments at the Centre and the state, Singh said.
The Grand Alliance wants to end the communal politics of the BJP in the state especially in western Uttar Pradesh by defeating the BJP, he said, urging party workers to restore the brotherhood among communities in Muzaffarnagar.
The seven-time MP also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of politicising the Indian Air Force (IAF) air strike in Pakistan's Balakot.
We are proud of the IAF for carrying out the air strike in Pakistan but the BJP is politicising the issue, he said.
Democracy is in danger and all Constitutional institutions are being destroyed by the Narendra Modi government, the veteran leader claimed.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain Marvel Gets the Best Opening of 2019, Badla Picks Up Pace at Box Office
- Here's Why Captain Marvel Is A Befitting Nemesis Of Thanos
- War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
- Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
- Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewDiePie on YouTube
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results