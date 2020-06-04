BJP Fast Moving Ahead on Way Shown by Congress, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was moving on the way shown by the Congress, adding that the party's government in the state has let down the people and migrants coming back are angry with the government.

Speaking to News18 India's Kishore Ajwani on the economic package announced by the government, Yadav said, “When the world was celebrating World Cycle Day, Atlas Company closed down its factory. Even after getting a package of Rs 20 lakh crore, this is happening and the economy is not reviving. If the Atlas factory closed down, why didn’t they get benefit of the economic package?”

Yadav said the Congress and the BJP have taken the same path -- "rather BJP is treading fast on the path shown by Congress".

"Does giving farming in private hands benefit farmers? Even the MSP and promised money wasn’t given to farmers. SP believes that the way Congress was helping businessmen, similarly the BJP is also helping them. They are not bothered about farmers, sugarcane farmers are still running for their dues,” he said.

On the issue of bus politics between Congress and BJP, Yadav said, “The day labourers had gathered in Delhi, where were the buses then? And if anyone was lending a helping hand in such a crisis, the government should have taken help. The state had ample buses but still where were the buses when the labourers were walking for hundreds of kilometres? The UP government should answer.”

Yadav said if the SP was in power, migrants would not have had to walk down. "Only if the labourers and migrant workers were taken in confidence by the government, they won’t have migrated. The government has only scared people of the disease instead of informing them in a proper way. This government has also tried to politicize the issue.”

On the question of the Tablighi Jamaat being allegedly responsible for the spread of the coronavirus, Yadav said the BJP tried to take political mileage from the pandemic. "The BJP deliberately wants to communalise the issue and wants to divert people from the important issues. This was the responsibility of the government to take proper measures at the airports when the disease started to spread,” he said.

On the issue of problems faced by commuters in NCR region, Yadav said the central government should think about people from Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad commuting to and fro for business and work. "When there are Home Ministry guidelines, why are state governments not listening to them? When people won’t commute, work will be affected directly," he said.