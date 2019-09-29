Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Fields New Faces from Dharamshala, Pachhad Seats in Himachal Bypolls

While Reena Kashyap is the co-convenor of the IT cell of the state Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha (BJMM), Vishal Nehriya is state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Fields New Faces from Dharamshala, Pachhad Seats in Himachal Bypolls
Representative image. (PTI)

Shimla: The ruling BJP on Sunday declared candidates for the bypolls to two assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh, a party spokesperson said.

The party fielded former Sirmour Zila Parishad member Reena Kashyap from Pachhad constituency (SC) and Vishal Nehriya from Dharamshala seat, the leader said.

The two seats fell vacant after sitting BJP MLAs Suresh Kashyap (Pachhad) and Kishan Kapoor (Dharamshala) were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Reena Kashyap and Nehriya are contesting the Vidhan Sabha elections for the first time.

While Reena Kashyap is the co-convenor of the IT cell of the state Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha (BJMM), Nehriya is state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Reena Kashyap has been pitted against veteran Congress leader Gangu Ram Musafir, whose candidature was declared by the Congress on Saturday.

Musafir (74), has been contesting Vidhan Sabha elections from Pachhad seat since 1982. He has won seven times and lost twice.

He was elected as an Independent in 1982 and subsequently won on a Congress ticket in 1985, 1990, 1993, 1998, 2003 and 2007. However, he lost in 2012 and 2017.

Similarly, Nehriya is trying his luck against youth Congress leader Vijay Inder Karan from Dharamshala who too is contesting the assembly polls for the first time.

All the four candidates will file their nomination papers on Monday.

Voting for the two seats will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram