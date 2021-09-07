BJP Files Complaint in EC against Mamata Banerjee for Violation of Code of Conduct

The BJP has filed a complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for allegedly violating of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) within three days of the Bhawanipur by-election announcement. A BJP delegation comprising of party leader Pratap Banerjee, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, and Shishir Bajoria met the Chief Election Officer today. They put objection against the programme which has been held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium today where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting from Bhawanipur by-poll, was present.

In that programme, Durga Puja organising clubs were present where cash donations and other facilities were announced by the State government for 36,000 clubs in the State, including 2,500 clubs in the KMC area.

“I have to follow the model code of conduct. No new announcement, it’s the same as last year. The decision on people visiting Durga Puja pandal at the night will be taken later, depending on how the expected third wave surfaces," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said.

The BJP raised concern over this issue by stating that this is an agenda set by the ruling party to influence the clubs that play important role in the electoral process and give undue advantage to Mamata Banerjee. They claimed it as a violation of the model code of conduct and demanded strict action against this activity. They also demanded to the Election Commission that central forces should be deployed in each booth during the by-election in Bhawanipur.

The Election Commission has announced by-election for the Bhawanipur Assembly constituency and election for two other constituencies on September 30, which is just before Durga Puja. Mamata Banerjee who lost in Nandigram during the Assembly Election 2021 will be contesting from Bhawanipur. The Opposition parties are yet to project the names of their candidates.

