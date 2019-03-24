English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Files Complaint with Tripura CEO Against Rahul Gandhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stressed that the 'false case' of murder against Shah was dismissed by Supreme court in 2014.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Agartala: The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly referring to party chief Amit Shah as a "murder accused" at a rally.
BJP Tripura spokesperson Ashok Sinha on Sunday alleged that Gandhi "violated" the provisions of the model code of conduct as he had stated in his speech at the March 20 rally in Khumulwng that Shah was a "murder accused".
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stressed that the "false case" of murder against Shah was dismissed by Supreme court in 2014.
"A false case of murder was filed against Amit Shah during the Congress-led UPA regime, which was dismissed by the Supreme court in 2014 itself. Gandhi distorted facts for the sake of political mileage at a rally at Khumulwng," Sinha told reporters here.
"We have filed a complaint against him on March 23 for violating the model code of conduct," he added.
Gandhi in his speech also stated that a "sum of Rs 30,000 crore was paid to Anil Ambani in the Rafale deal".
Sinha claimed that this was an unsubstantiated accusation which also violated the model code of conduct.
He said that the Tripura BJP unit had on Saturday submitted a written complaint to the state's CEO against the Gandhi scion.
On Friday the Congress' Tripura unit had demanded an "unconditional" public apology from chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb for calling the party "sly fox, thief and satan", and said the use of "unparliamentary" words was unbecoming of a leader of his stature.
The Congress had also filed a complaint against Deb with the Election Commission of India.
BJP Tripura spokesperson Ashok Sinha on Sunday alleged that Gandhi "violated" the provisions of the model code of conduct as he had stated in his speech at the March 20 rally in Khumulwng that Shah was a "murder accused".
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stressed that the "false case" of murder against Shah was dismissed by Supreme court in 2014.
"A false case of murder was filed against Amit Shah during the Congress-led UPA regime, which was dismissed by the Supreme court in 2014 itself. Gandhi distorted facts for the sake of political mileage at a rally at Khumulwng," Sinha told reporters here.
"We have filed a complaint against him on March 23 for violating the model code of conduct," he added.
Gandhi in his speech also stated that a "sum of Rs 30,000 crore was paid to Anil Ambani in the Rafale deal".
Sinha claimed that this was an unsubstantiated accusation which also violated the model code of conduct.
He said that the Tripura BJP unit had on Saturday submitted a written complaint to the state's CEO against the Gandhi scion.
On Friday the Congress' Tripura unit had demanded an "unconditional" public apology from chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb for calling the party "sly fox, thief and satan", and said the use of "unparliamentary" words was unbecoming of a leader of his stature.
The Congress had also filed a complaint against Deb with the Election Commission of India.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Doctor Saves A Dying Person, A Performer Saves A Dying Society: Pankaj Tripathi
- PUBG Mobile: Healthy Gameplay System Error Fixed, With an Apology for Shutting Out Gamers in India
- Trailers This Week: Avengers Endgame Drops New Hints, Vivek Oberoi Traverses PM Narendra Modi's Life
- Lok Sabha Elections: 87,000 WhatsApp Groups Will Bombard Voters With Messages, But How Many Are Linked to Political Parties?
- IPL 2019 | Mumbai Still Hopeful of Malinga's Participation
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results