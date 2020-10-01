BJP Files Police Complaint Against Digvijaya Singh for Disclosing Hathras Gangrape Victim’s Identity

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell on Thursday lodged a complaint with Gwalior police in Madhya Pradesh against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for revealing the identity of a 20-year-old Dalit woman, who was brutally gang-raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, on social media.

Shivraj Singh Dabi, state co-ordinator of BJP IT cell, in a complaint submitted to Superintendent of Police Gwalior said that Digvijaya Singh, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, had posted a picture of the victim on October 1 on his personal Twitter handle, revealing the identity of the woman.

Dabi has requested the police for lodging a complaint against Singh under Sections 228 (A) and 420 of the IPC. Section 228 (A) of the Indian Penal Code clearly specifies that revealing identity of the victim is a serious offence, said Dabi, adding that Singh has defamed the victim and her family for "cheap publicity".

The Congress leader, who remains active on Twitter, on Thursday posted the picture of the victim and her father's video statement on the brutal incident.