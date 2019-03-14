BJP Finalises 10 Candidates For Assam, Himanta Bishwa Sarma Set to Replace RP Sharma in Tezpur

The BJP has finalised a list of 10 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha polls. According to the party’s state election committee, the list has a mix of both old and new faces.According to sources, the party will field women candidature in four seats. Among all the names, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most prominent and his candidature from Tezpur is almost final.Sitting MP RP Sharma has been asked to take a back seat as the party only considered Sharma’s name for the prestigious seat. RP Sharma had earlier expressed his anguish hinting at this decision and he termed it as `great injustice’ by the saffron party.He also threatened to resign from party if denied a ticket. Like RP Sharma, minister of state Rajen Gohain’s candidature is also uncertain and new face Rupak Sharma may contest from Nagaon.“It will be really unfortunate if I am denied the ticket, I brought Rupak into politics and it not expected from him. Around 80% of local BJP workers will not cooperate with a new candidate. Besides Hindu Bengali voters are a factor in my seat and if I am not chosen they will not vote for anyone else and BJP will face defeat accordingly,” Gohain told News18.The party has also shortlisted candidates for eight other constituencies. Sources said four names - sitting MP Bijoya Chakrabarty, Bijuli Kalita, Queen Ojah and Rupam Goswami - are being considered for Guwahati. Chakrabarty wishes to fight with high spirit and is very much confident about her win. “The party will definitely give me ticket and I will again come as victorious,” she said.In Mangaldoi, Himanta Bishwa Sarma’s close aide Jayanta Malla Baruah has the brightest chance over other two expecting candidates - sitting MP Ramen Deka and Dilip Saikia. It is being speculated that the central leadership might not exclude Ramen Deka as another old party flame RP Sharma is already being denied candidature.Diphu will be sealed among Haren Singh Bey, Bidya Singh Engleng or Kashe Teronpi. In Silchar, the BJP is considering Rajdeep Roy and Minister Parimal Suklabaidya’s names. Another constituency of Barak Karimganj will be finalized between Kripanath Malla and Amresh Ray. The party will declare first set of candidates on March 16.