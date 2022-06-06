BJP Forced to Act Against Party Functionaries Due to Pressure from Other Countries: Left Parties

Left parties on Monday charged that the BJP was ”forced to act” and suspend its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed due to pressure from other countries.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their remarks against the Prophet escalated with protests from some Muslim countries. With sharp reaction coming from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP had issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

Under attack, Sharma had said, ”If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.”

”Nupur Sharma publicly thanked party leaders Amit Shah, PMO and others for support. Now under pressure from other countries they are forced to act and suspend her. These are patrons of hate speech. Condemn Isolate Defeat them Save India,” said CPIM in a tweet.

Sharma’s comments, made in a TV debate nearly 10 days back, and Jindal’s now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries. Referring to the remarks of the Indian Ambassador in Qatar that the controversial tweets do not, in any manner, reflect views of the government of India and that ”These are the views of fringe elements,” CPI General Secretary D Raja asked is the government declaring RSS a fringe organisation.

”The so-called fringe elements’ were the official spokespersons of the ruling party in India. What they said is not different from the RSS narrative of demonising minorities, which is going on since 1925,” Raja said in a tweet.

”Is the government declaring RSS a fringe organisation? BJP, RSS making people fight over religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is with the capitalists instead of being with the farmers, workers and labourers,” Raja said.

