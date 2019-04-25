Take the pledge to vote

BJP Fulfilling Pakistan's Agenda of Dividing India: Arvind Kejriwal

Quoting Shah's alleged tweet that the BJP will remove every single infiltrator from this country except Buddhas, Hindus and Sikhs, Kejriwal said this means the BJP's plan is to remove all religions except these three from the country.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
BJP Fulfilling Pakistan's Agenda of Dividing India: Arvind Kejriwal
File photo of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said the BJP is fulfilling Pakistan's agenda of dividing India and asserted that his party would do everything to stop the Modi-Shah duo from coming back to power.

Addressing the media after releasing his party's manifesto here, the Delhi chief minister said AAP will support any "secular mahagathbandhan" after the general elections.

Kejriwal said AAP's focus would be on getting full statehood for Delhi. "We will fight our battle on the issue of getting full statehood for Delhi," he said.

The AAP chief said this election can prove to be a "turning point" in the history of the country.

"This election is the fight to save the nation, democracy and the Constitution of the country," he said.

He said India is not a 10 or 20-year-old country but a 4,000 years old country and also has a rich culture.

"It has many religions and many castes. In all this diversity India has unity. We can be Hindu, Muslim, Sikh of different castes but first we are Indian. This is our strength," Kejriwal said.

He said in the last several thousand years, there were many attacks on India but the country could survive them because it was united.

He said people from all religions, castes and living in various regions of the country were united.

"Today our unity is being attacked, our culture is being attacked and if we are not one, if we get divided based on religion or caste then India would not survive and the 2019 election is the election to save that India. We need to see this election from that prism," he said.

He also termed BJP's manifesto as "a manifesto of "jumlas".

He said that BJP's real manifesto is the one line which its party president Amit Shah tweeted in April.

Quoting Shah's alleged tweet that the BJP will remove every single infiltrator from this country except Buddhas, Hindus and Sikhs, Kejriwal said this means the BJP's plan is to remove all religions except these three from the country.

"Can it be done, is it possible. At least 20-25 crore people come from these religions. So I want to ask Amit Shah what is your plan. Are you going to throw all these people, throw them in the Pacific ocean or would they be mob lynched. What will be done with all these people," he asked.

He said even Pakistan wants to divide India.

"The BJP is fulfilling Pakistan's agenda of dividing India..of weakening it," he said.

"We have to prepare the agenda of India. We have to keep India as one. AAP's first agenda is to stop the Modi-Shah duo from forming a government. That is our biggest manifesto and we will do everything for it," he said.

Kejriwal said, "Any government formed other than Modi-Shah, any other government believing in secularism whether it is a single party or a 'mahagathbandan', will have the support of the AAP."

He said, "In return of that support, we would expect them to help us in our agenda of full statehood," he said.
