BJP Gears Up for By-polls in 12 Assembly Seats in UP, Calls for Meeting to Check Preparedness

Lucknow: Despite BJP’s massive win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Polls and an increase in poll percentage, the party is not in a mood to take things lightly for the upcoming by-polls in 12 assembly seas in Uttar Pradesh.

To check poll preparedness, the party leaders will on Saturday hold an internal meeting at the state headquarters in Lucknow.

As per information on each seat that goes to by-polls, the BJP will be appointing one of its minister, one MP, regional chief and one member from the State Working Committee in order to ensure win on the 12 seats. This team will ensure feedback and expectations of the people and provide solution to people’s problems.

The regional heads of the party have been asked to give details of the voter trends during the 2017 assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which will be assessed to formulate booth-level strategy for the by-polls.

The BJP is determined to not leave anything to chance as the results of the previous by-polls in the state assembly and Lok Sabha seats have not been in its favour. Also, the loss in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat in the last by-polls had caused much embarrassment to the party as the seat was considered a saffron stronghold.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly seats that will be going to by-polls are Govindnagar (Kanpur), Tundla (Firozabad), Lucknow Cantt, Zaidpur (Barabanki), Manikpur (Chitrakoot), Balha (Bahraich), Gangoh (Saharanpur), Iglas (Aligarh), Pratapgarh, Rampur, Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) and Hamirpur.