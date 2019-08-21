BJP Gears Up for Organisational Polls in Jammu and Kashmir
File image of BJP flag. (Image: AFP)
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the ruling BJP is going to initiate the process for its organisational polls with a meeting of senior leaders on Thursday, state election in-charge S Varinderjeet Singh said on Wednesday.
Member of Parliament and the party's election co-incharge Vinod Sonkar will attend the meeting as the Centre's representative, he said, adding that ministers, office-bearers of the party's state unit, district presidents, MPs and former legislators will also attend the meeting to be chaired by Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina.
"The election process will start on Thursday and the entire exercise will take about four months. It will include the election for the post of booth president, mandal president, district President and finally, the state president," Singh said.
He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a healthy tradition of holding organisational polls every three years, which was a sign of internal democracy, and every activist felt proud to be associated with a party that was not governed by a family, but by the will of its workers.
BJP's state election co-incharge Munish Sharma said the saffron party had already nominated the district-level poll in-charges, who would be given tips for the smooth conduct of the exercise in their respective districts at booth, mandal and district levels.
"In all, there are 10,600 booths, 230 mandals and 29 districts, where the organisational polls will be conducted," he said.
