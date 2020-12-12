BJP Gears Up for Party's Organisational Expansion in UP Ahead of JP Nadda's 2-day Visit

Preparations are in full swing for the expansion of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the two-day visit of party national president JP Nadda in late December. During the visit, the state presidents of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha are set to be appointed.

The saffron party is also seeking to appoint strong leaders for its Kisan and Scheduled Caste morchas. Since the appointment of state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and co-organisation general ministers, the BJP has intensified its efforts for an organizational expansion. Meanwhile, state president Swatantra Dev Singh and General Secretary Sunil Bansal are busy making a list of appointees.

Besides, state executive members, heads of the front cells will also be appointed by Nadda during his tour.

“Everything is ready, only a decision has to be taken, which will be done soon,” Dev Singh said.

Sources say that there are more than half a dozen contenders for the post of BJYM state president and it is believed that its command can be handed over to a worker hailing from Brahmin or Thakur community. The names that are doing rounds include Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi, Mithilesh Tripathi, Abhishek Kaushik, Varun Goyal, Harshvardhan Singh and Kamlesh Mishra.

For the Mahila Morcha, a section has been demanding the tenure extension of the current state president Darshana Singh, while Archana Mishra is expected to be given responsibility. The party is also eyeing Rashmi Rawal for a key role.

Meanwhile, the struggle regarding the farmer front continues. Looking at the farmers’ movement, the party is looking for a strong leader.