BJP Gears Up To Organize Enlightened Class Conference in all 403 Assembly Seats of UP on September 5

Treading on the footsteps of the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to organize an enlightened class conference in all 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh. These enlightened class conferences will start from 5th September. It will be addressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, National Vice President and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, State President Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, State General Secretary (Organization) Sunil Bansal along with many National and State officials and Union Ministers.

The BJP State General Secretary and campaign in-charge Subrata Pathak have said that enlightened people working in different areas of the society will be participating in the conference organized by the party. On September 5, a conference of enlightened classes will be organized in 17 metros of the state.

“In the enlightened class conference, BP would communicate with such classes working in different areas of the society like teachers, professors, engineers, and doctors. There will be a discussion about the works being done by the government in the interest of the public, public welfare schemes, achievements, and public welfare works of the government,” said Pathak.

The State General Secretary and in-charge of the Enlightened Classes Conference Campaign, Subrata Pathak also informed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the conference in Varanasi, State in-charge Radha Mohan Singh in Prayagraj, State President Swatantra Dev Singh in Ayodhya, State General Secretary Organization Sunil Bansal in Lucknow, State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will address the enlightened class conference from September 5 in Saharanpur.”

“Along with this, National Vice President Rekha Verma will address the conference in Chitrakoot, National General Secretary Arun Singh in Mathura, National Minister Vinod Sonkar in Agra, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan in Ghaziabad, VK Singh in Meerut, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in Jhansi, Bhanu Pratap Verma in Moradabad, Kaushal Kishore In Noida while BL Verma will be present in Bareilly. Similarly, Pankaj Choudhary in Gorakhpur, Ajay Mishra will address the conference in Shahjahanpur,” he added.

As per information from September 6 to September 20, the party’s national and state officials will also attend the enlightened class conference organized by the party in all the state assembly seats and interact with the enlightened people working in different areas of the society.

