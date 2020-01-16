BJP Gets 11.65 Lakh Suggestions for Delhi Election Manifesto, Says Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s fortnight-long drive seeking people's inputs to prepare a manifesto for the Delhi polls has received 11.65 lakh suggestions over a range of issues including the amended citizenship law and the continuing protests against it.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said on Thursday most of the suggestions were on waterlogging, potholes, damaged roads, dirty water supply, pollution and unemployment.

The feedback campaign, 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav', was launched by Union minister Smriti Irani and other BJP leaders on January 3.

