BJP Gets 11.65 Lakh Suggestions for Delhi Election Manifesto, Says Manoj Tiwari
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said on Thursday most of the suggestions were on waterlogging, potholes, damaged roads, dirty water supply, pollution and unemployment.
File photo of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s fortnight-long drive seeking people's inputs to prepare a manifesto for the Delhi polls has received 11.65 lakh suggestions over a range of issues including the amended citizenship law and the continuing protests against it.
The feedback campaign, 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav', was launched by Union minister Smriti Irani and other BJP leaders on January 3.
