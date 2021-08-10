BJP Gets 6 New Deputy Whips in Lok Sabha Post Cabinet Reshuffle to Ease Coordination

The Bharatiya Janata Party recently appointed six new deputy whips in the Lok Sabha in addition to the existing ones.

While Madhya Pradesh MP Rakesh Singh continues to be the chief of whips, he now has a total of 10 deputies under him to coordinate better in the Lok Sabha where the BJP has a brutal majority in terms of numbers.

The six new recently appointed deputy party whips are MP from Mumbai Manoj Kotak, MP from Silchar Dr Rajdeep Roy, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam, another MP from Uttar Pradesh Dr Sanghamitra Maurya, Anurag Sharma and Pushpendra Singh Chandel.

The list of existing deputy whips includes Kirit Solanki and Ranjana Ben Bhatt, both MPs from Gujarat, Locket Chatterjee and Khagen Murmu, both from Bengal, Santosh Pandey — another Lok Sabha MP — and Jugal Kishore, MP from Jammu.

Sub-groups of about 12 MPs will be distributed amongst all these deputy whips for effective coordination to ensure that they are present during legislations and discussion on crucial bills.

This system of having multiple deputy whips started during the tenure of former chief whip and BJP state president of Bihar Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, who held the position after the BJP came into power in 2019 and demitted his office just around October last year after the Bihar elections were announced.

Some of the deputy whips went on to become Union Ministers in the recent Cabinet reshuffle undertaken by PM Narendra Modi on July 7. Shobha Karandlaje, Ajay Mishra Teni and Kapil Patil were all chief whips before they were made Union ministers.

