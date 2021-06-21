BJP Gets into Campaign Mode in UP With Focus on Free Vaccination, Twin Free Ration Schemes for Poor

The BJP is getting into campaign mode in Uttar Pradesh, impressing upon voters that it is the Narendra Modi and the Yogi Adityanath governments that is sending them free ration under twin schemes, and is also offering them free vaccination in order to save their lives.

The party is running a booth-level campaign to help people vaccinate themselves, aiding them to register for the same and party volunteers present in vaccination camps to sort out any difficulties. “This is part of our ‘sewa hi sangathan’ mission to help people get vaccinated. We all know how the statement of Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav (that he will not take the BJP’s vaccine) had created a hindrance for the vaccination drive in UP earlier. The BJP is impressing upon people that vaccination is our biggest strength in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” BJP state secretary Chandra Mohan told News18.

The other plank of the BJP’s campaign is the PM Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana, which has been extended till November by the prime minister and the state government has launched its own additional scheme for free ration distribution from Sunday. The UP government has said it will send ration to 14.81 crore beneficiaries in the state over the next three months. “Together, this is the biggest such free ration distribution campaign of its kind,” UP government said in a statement on Sunday. A majority of the population in the state (which has a population of 24 crore) would now get covered by both the schemes.

A senior BJP leader and an MLA from East UP told News18 that the ration scheme was getting a good resonance on the ground with people saying it is the BJP government that had helped them in the time of crisis. “But the scheme needs to be propagated more on the ground by our cadre for best results. That is one reason why the state government has launched an additional free ration scheme at its own level to reinforce the message that the Centre and the state government has not let anyone go to sleep on an empty stomach,” the MLA said. Chandra Mohan said its cadre was helping people to ensure they do not face any trouble getting the free ration schemes.

The BJP has launched targeted attacks on Akhilesh Yadav for “derailing vaccination drive in the state” earlier with his statement saying he won’t get vaccinated. News18 had earlier reported that vaccination levels were low till recently in the stronghold regions of the Samajwadi Party like Kannauj, Rampur, Etawah and Mainpuri, and picked up after SP supremo Mulayam Singh got vaccinated this month and Akhilesh Yadav made a U-Turn on his earlier statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here