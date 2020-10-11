BJP Gives Just Two Tickets to Female Candidates for Upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections

The BJP issued a list of 46 names for the second phase for the Bihar Assembly polls on Sunday. The saffron party has given tickets to just two female candidates from Bettiah and Danapur.

Four-time MLA Renu Devi got the ticket from Bettiah in north Bihar. She is also a Cabinet minister in Nitish Kumar government. Asha Sinha bagged the ticket from Danapur constituency in Patna district.

Besides, son of former Chief Minister Jaggannath Mishra managed to bag a ticket from Jhanjharpur constituency in Madhubani district. He has been elected from this seat three times.

The list was issued by BJP national President JP Nadda who was in Patna and paid tribute to Jay Prakash Narayan at his house in Kadam Kuan before announcing the list.

Besides list of candidates, BJP has also issued the list of 30 star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nadda, Manoj Tiwari, Yogi Adityanath and others. The name of Gorakhpur MP and actor Ravi Kishan was missing in the list. He is one of the most successful Bhojpuri actors and is popular in Bihar.

Nikhil Anand, the chief spokesperson of BJP Bihar unit was also given a ticket from Maner constituency. Maner is his hometown located next to Danapur in Patna district. Anand had a long career in journalism before he joined the saffron party.

Rohit Mishra, the district president of Bhagalpur has also bagged the ticket to contest the election.

The Bihar election is to be held in three phases, starting from October 28. The results will be announced on November 10.