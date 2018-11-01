English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Gives Ticket to Sitting MLA Sundarani in Raipur City North
With this, the ruling party has declared candidates for all 90 seats in the state Assembly, the polling for which will be held on November 12 and November 20.
Representational photo (Reuters)
Raipur: The BJP on Wednesday renominated Srichand Sundarani, its sitting MLA from Raipur City North, from the same seat for the next month's Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.
With this, the ruling party has declared candidates for all 90 seats in the state Assembly, the polling for which will be held on November 12 and November 20.
The party announced its candidate from Raipur City North constituency last.
According to BJP sources, some other senior party leaders were also strong contenders for the ticket.
However, in view of a large population of the Sindhi community -- to which Sundarani belongs -- in this constituency, the party opted to renominate him, sources said.
In 2008 elections, Congress' Kuldeep Juneja had won Raipur City North seat by defeating BJP's Sachchidanand Upasane. But in 2013, Juneja lost to Sundarani.
Former Raipur Mayor Sunil Soni and incumbent chairman of Raipur Development Authority Sanjay Shrivastav were among those whose names were being discussed for the seat this time, a BJP leader said on the condition of anonymity.
Opposition Congress is yet to name its candidate for this seat. The Congress has so far declared candidates for 72 seats.
The last day for filing nominations is November 2.
