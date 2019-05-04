Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP Giving Rs 20,000 to Village Pradhans in Amethi: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that instead of distributing manifestoes like Congress, BJP is distributing Rs 20,000 to village pradhans.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Giving Rs 20,000 to Village Pradhans in Amethi: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)
Loading...
Amethi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the BJP, alleging that the party was distributing Rs 20,000 to village pradhans in Amethi, instead of handing out its election manifestoes.

Addressing an election meeting here, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Money is being distributed here. The Congress has distributed its election manifesto among the public, but the BJP is not distributing manifestoes, it is distributing Rs 20,000 to village pradhans."

Priyanka Gandhi also attacked Union minister Smriti Irani, who is contesting from Amethi on BJP ticket. "She is doing drama in your constituency. She has herself come here 16 times, while your MP has visited the place twice as much. He has even stayed in villages," the Congress leader said.

"She comes here with the media and distributes shoes. She wants to insult you. She has been unable to understand what the public of Amethi wants," she said.
Priyanka Gandhi also said farmers were in debt, and about 12,000 of them had committed suicide. "Insurance premium worth Rs 10,000 crore paid by the farmers goes into the pockets of big industrialists," she claimed.

She took a dig at BJP leaders over the issue of stray animals and asked whether any of them had come to the people's agricultural fields to do 'chowkidaari' and safeguard them from stray animals.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram