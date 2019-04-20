'Government Has Gone Mad, BJP Wants to Poison Lalu Prasad Yadav in Hospital': Rabri Devi

बीजेपी सरकार ज़हर देकर अस्पताल में लालू जी को मारना चाहती है। परिवार के किसी भी सदस्य को महीनों से मिलने नहीं दिया जा रहा है। भारत सरकार पगला गया है। नियमों को दरकिनार कर उपचाराधीन लालू जी के साथ तानाशाही सलूक किया जा रहा है।बिहार की जनता सड़क पर उतर गयी तो अंजाम बहुत बुरा होगा। pic.twitter.com/p51SoWT7Hg — Rabri Devi (@RabriDeviRJD) April 20, 2019

In a shocking claim, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has alleged that the BJP government wants to kill her husband and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav by poisoning."The BJP government wants to kill Laluji in the hospital by giving poison," wrote Rabri Devi in Twitter.Lalu Prasad is serving his jail sentence after being convicted in fodder scam. He is presently admitted in Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).“No family member is being allowed to meet Laluji in months. The Government of India has gone mad,” Devi wrote on Twitter.Devi alleged that her son and RJD leader Tejashwi was not allowed to meet his father when he went to meet him on Saturday morning."Tejashwi went to meet Lalu ji today but he was not allowed to meet him. People of Bihar and Jharkhand will take to the roads if anything happens to him. If state and central government want to kill him by poisoning, if they want to kill the entire Lalu family, they can do that, but this dictatorship won''t work," Devi said."I was not allowed to meet my father on Saturday at RIMS. I tried calling superintendent but he was not responding to my call and I waited for his call till morning. I don`t know the reason but as per the jail manual, family members can meet if the Superintendent of Police wants," Tejashwi said.Yadav had also accused the state government of not allowing the RIMS doctors of doing an X-ray of Lalu Yadav.On April 10, the Supreme Court had dismissed Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea. Yadav, who has been in a hospital for about eight months now, had sought bail on medical grounds.The decision came after the Central Bureau of Investigation had filed an affidavit before the opposing the bail plea of Yadav convicted in the fodder scam.