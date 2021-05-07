UP Cong Chief Raises Allegations Against BJP Govt Over UP Panchayat Poll Results

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party misused power in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections. The UPCC Chief has stated that even after misusing power, the BJP’s condition was miserable in the recently held panchayat polls and people will give a befitting reply to the BJP soon.

Accusing the BJP of rigging elections, Lallu said, “The way in which Panchayat elections were rigged, it has never happened before. BJP put pressure on officers to give victory certificates to candidates supported by the party in Zila Panchayat elections. However, it had to face public’s ire over the results and got the authorities to correct them to cover its attempt at rigging."

“In the panchayat Ward number 45, 60 and 61 in Gorakhpur, the results were first wrongly declared in favour of BJP supported candidates. However, when the public expressed anger over the results, the authorities were compelled to declare the results in favor of the winning candidates. Such incidents are enough to prove the rigging done in panchayat elections by the BJP. Not only this, after facing heavy defeats in the seats of all the District Panchayat members in Etah, the BJP sent its MLAs to sit on demonstrations to build pressure on the officers to alter the results," alleged UPCC Chief.

An FIR has been registered against a government official deputed as additional returning officer (ARO) in the panchayat polls for allegedly giving winning certificates to candidates who lost, an official told PTI on Friday. Additional returning officer (ARO) Virendra Kumar has been booked for cheating, forgery and fraud on a complaint from Returning Officer Sunil Kumar, a senior police official said.

On Wednesday night, there was an incident of arson in Nai Bazar police outpost by the supporters of the candidates who alleged that they was not declared winner due to fraud committed by the official. Police have arrested 18 people and lodged four separate FIRs in connection with vandalism and arson of the police outpost.

After the counting of votes on Tuesday, Ravi Nishad, a candidate of district Panchayat ward number 60, and Kodai Nishad, of ward number 61, claimed they have won the election with over 2,000 votes, but the administration didn’t give them certificate. On Wednesday morning, certificates of victory was given to Gopal Yadav for ward number 60 and Ramesh for ward number 61.

The supporters of Ravi and Kodai held a demonstration at Nai Bazar crossing, pelted stones, and also set ablaze the police post there. Taking note of the incident, District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan ordered matching of votes booth-wise and declared both Ravi and Kodai winners on Thursday. “An FIR has been lodged against ARO Virendra Kumar, who is an executive engineer in the irrigation department. A a letter recommending action against him would be sent to the State Election Commission," the DM said.

Police said, “Four cases under various IPC sections have been lodged against 60 named and 500 unidentified people in connection with the vandalism. Based on CCTV footage, we have arrested 18 people and are looking for others." SSP Dinesh P Kumar said strict action would be taken against those involved in the arson.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief and MLA from Tamkuhi Raj stated, “By conspiring to strangle democracy and humiliate the mandate, the BJP is falsely claiming its victory after being completely rejected by the public. The claims by the BJP of performing well in Panchayat elections have proved to be completely hollow. The game of manipulation played by BJP, which has been misusing its power, has now been exposed. The mistreatment of the farmers, injustice to the youth and the unemployed has resulted in a huge defeat for the BJP. The claims of victory by BJP in Panchayat elections are far from reality."

Attacking the BJP government for abusing its powers, Lallu said, “BJP has committed the sin of providing proof of victory to its losing candidates by misusing it power. The BJP had also sent its MPs, MLAs at counting venues to influence results. The BJP has committed an unpardonable crime which goes against the basic spirit of democracy and Panchayatraj."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here