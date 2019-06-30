'BJP Govt Crushes Freedom of Media': Congress Hits Out over Reports of Ad Curbs in Newspapers
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tagged some of the reports to claim that the government had stopped advertisements to newspapers for 'exposing the Rafale scam', and for being critical of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and for reporting on alleged model code of conduct violations by PM Narendra Modi.
File photo of Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday cited media reports to accuse the Modi government of indulging in "sheer vindictiveness" by freezing advertisements to some newspapers critical of the dispensation.
The attack came after media reports claimed that the government has stopped providing advertisements to some newspapers critical of its certain policies and actions.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tagged some of the reports to claim that the government had stopped advertisements to newspapers for "exposing Rafale scam", for being critical of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and for reporting on alleged model code of conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"BJP government crushes freedom of media and indulges in sheer vindictiveness by freezing ads to 4 newspapers (sic)," he tweeted. "This is Modi 2.0 for you!"
A report which claimed that the government had stopped giving advertisements to some newspapers also quoted an official as saying that "under Congress governments too", such bans lasted for a shorter period.
In another tweet, Surjewala tagged another media report on media freedom and said "as plain governmental subjugation, advertisement revenue, corporate ownership & marketing teams take over editorial control; Free media & dissent is the first casualty (sic)".
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Can Mobile Wallets With Spending Limits and no KYC Boost Digital Payments in India?
- Donald Trump Lifts Huawei Ban, Says US Firms Can Now Sell Technology to the Chinese Company
- ICC World Cup 2019 | KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar - In Need of Ugly Biggies, not Pretty Starts
- New Solar Technology Could Produce Clean Drinking Water, Finds Study
- Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray, Serena Williams to Partner for Mixed Doubles?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s