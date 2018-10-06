English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Govt Has Given Rs 2.11 Lakh Crore to Farmers Since 2014: Amit Shah
Praising MP chief minister Chouhan, Amit Shah said the latter is the son of a farmer and therefore knew their pain and listens to their problems.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah addressing a rally.
Loading...
Jaora (MP): BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has given Rs 2,11,000 crore to farmers since 2014 and it was working with a resolve to double farmers' income.
He was addressing a gathering in Jaora, which despite being in Ratlam district, is close to Mandsaur town where six farmers were killed in police firing in June last year.
"In his address after forming the government in 2014, the prime minister had said that the poor and farmers are close to his heart. With this theme in mind, his government has done many works for them. It has also constituted a chief ministers committee for the purpose and Madhya Pradesh chief minister is its chairman," Shah said while addressing a farmers meet here.
Shah said, "The Modi government has allocated Rs 2,11,000 crore for farmers' welfare during 2014- 2019 (including the 2018-19 Budget)."
Taking a jibe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for raising farmers' issues, Shah asked, "What did the UPA government do when it was in power?"
After the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, maximum agriculture production has taken place, Shah said, adding that now it was not middlemen who were purchasing farm produce. Shah claimed that the Modi government had doubled the minimum support price (MSP) of Rabi and Kharif crops in the country.
Praising MP CM Chouhan, Shah said the latter is the son of a farmer and therefore knew their pain and listens to their problems.
"Those who have never touched soil are talking about farmers," he said, in an apparent swipe at Gandhi.
Shah also said that all round development took place, including laying of a strong road network and improvement in financial condition of farmers, in MP under Chouhan. Chouhan, while addressing the gathering, said the government had put Rs 32,701 crore into the account of farmers to mitigate their problems.
Earlier, police arrested activists, allegedly of Karni Sena and Mahavir Sena, for protesting against amendments in SC/ST Act as well as reservations. Similar arrests were also made in Ujjain and Indore during Shah's visit.
The BJP president also addressed a workers' convention and prayed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.
He was addressing a gathering in Jaora, which despite being in Ratlam district, is close to Mandsaur town where six farmers were killed in police firing in June last year.
"In his address after forming the government in 2014, the prime minister had said that the poor and farmers are close to his heart. With this theme in mind, his government has done many works for them. It has also constituted a chief ministers committee for the purpose and Madhya Pradesh chief minister is its chairman," Shah said while addressing a farmers meet here.
Shah said, "The Modi government has allocated Rs 2,11,000 crore for farmers' welfare during 2014- 2019 (including the 2018-19 Budget)."
Taking a jibe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for raising farmers' issues, Shah asked, "What did the UPA government do when it was in power?"
After the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, maximum agriculture production has taken place, Shah said, adding that now it was not middlemen who were purchasing farm produce. Shah claimed that the Modi government had doubled the minimum support price (MSP) of Rabi and Kharif crops in the country.
Praising MP CM Chouhan, Shah said the latter is the son of a farmer and therefore knew their pain and listens to their problems.
"Those who have never touched soil are talking about farmers," he said, in an apparent swipe at Gandhi.
Shah also said that all round development took place, including laying of a strong road network and improvement in financial condition of farmers, in MP under Chouhan. Chouhan, while addressing the gathering, said the government had put Rs 32,701 crore into the account of farmers to mitigate their problems.
Earlier, police arrested activists, allegedly of Karni Sena and Mahavir Sena, for protesting against amendments in SC/ST Act as well as reservations. Similar arrests were also made in Ujjain and Indore during Shah's visit.
The BJP president also addressed a workers' convention and prayed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Housemates are Frustrated with Wildcard Entry Surbhi Rana
- Priyanka Chopra Adores Nick Jonas and They're Very Much in Love: Parineeti Chopra
- Pro Kabaddi: With Edachery Bhaskaran in the Ranks, Tamil Thalaivas Look to Make a Lasting Impression
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...