'BJP Govt in Karnataka Not Constitutionally Formed': Siddaramaiah Calls it 'Victory of Horsetrading'
Asserting that the BJP has to give the list of 111 MLAs, Siddaramaiah underlined the fact that the names of rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai cannot be given as they were from Congress and the JD(S).
File photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the government of the BJP in Karnataka was not "constitutionally or ethically formed" and called it "a victory of horsetrading."
Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, accused the BJP of "misusing" the office of governor to form the government.
"Yeddiyurappa taking oath itself is against the constitution by misusing the office of the Governor though they don't have the majority," he told reporters here.
Explaining the equation, he said the strength of the Assembly after the disqualification of three MLAs was 221 and the halfway mark was 111. However, the BJP has only 105.
Asserting that the BJP has to give the list of 111 MLAs, Siddaramaiah underlined the fact that the names of rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai cannot be given as they were from Congress and the JD(S).
"This (BJP's) is not a constitutionally or ethically formed government.
How will they (BJP) prove majority then? Has it got any recognition within the framework of constitution?" Siddaramaiah asked.
He said the H D Kumaraswamy led coalition government would not have collapsed if the MLAs of Congress and the JD(S) were not confined.
"They (BJP) confined our MLAs illegally by luring them and now they (BJP) are saying it is the victory of people.
No, it is not the victory of people. It is the victory of horse-trading," Siddaramaiah said.
The former Chief Minister claimed that two rebel MLAs had called him regarding their disqualification but he did not receive their calls.
Four days after the coalition government collapsed, BJP leader Yeddyurappa staked claim to form the government and took oath as chief minister on Friday.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter Boeing AH-64E Apache Reaches India, Major Boost to IAF: Watch Video
- Katrina Kaif Calls her Sooryavanshi Cast a 'Dream Team', Happy to Work with Akshay Kumar Again
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty
- PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Low-End Smartphones: Everything You Need to Know
- After Gold Medal Spree, Hima Das Treats Herself to 'Assamese-Style Dal'