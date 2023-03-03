BJP Govt in Kerala? Congress, Left Dub PM Modi’s Claim as ‘Far-fetched Dream’

Two major political players in Kerala– Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF)- have dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the BJP will form the state as a “far-fetched dream”.

Addressing BJP workers following the party’s win in the northeast, PM Modi on Thursday said Kerala will also have a government of BJP and its allies like in northeastern states.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleged minorities are facing problems in the country and the BJP is behind it. “PM Modi’s statement that the BJP will form the government in Kerala is a far-fetched dream. The people in Kerala know through experiences about the difficulties the minorities are facing and who is causing it. Minorities facing severe harassment from the Sangh Parivar cannot come to a pro-BJP stand.”

Vijayan said Kerala has always made it clear that “communal forces” will have no place on the soil of the state. The days are coming when the Kerala model of secularism will take shape all over the country, he added.

Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Satheeshan said that there is no space for the BJP in Kerala as the people will never allow “fascist and communal forces” in the state.

“Kerala, in general, will take a stand against communal forces. All the groups including the majority of Hindus in Kerala are against the BJP. If the Hindus in Kerala would have supported the BJP, they would have been number one or number two in Kerala.”

Satheeshan also alleged that the CPI(M) has an “unholy nexus” with the central leadership of the BJP.

Senior IUML leader and MLA Dr M K Muneer said PM Modi does not know the ground reality of Kerala. “Kerala by and large is secular and people are more politicised than any part of the country. In the 2016 assembly elections, the BJP had one seat but in the 2021 assembly elections they were completely wiped out.”

A Vijayaraghavan, a CPM PB member said that one cannot equate the elections of northeast and Kerala. “Barring Tripura, normally northeastern states vote for the party in power in the centre. The politics of northeast and Kerala are different.”

“In some states to defeat BJP, there needs some political understanding But that does not mean there will be an electoral alliance with Congress at the Centre. That is very clear. There won’t be a political alliance with Congress nationally, the party secretary has made it very clear.”

No Strong Leaders of BJP in Kerala: Political Analyst

Dr N Prabhash, a political analyst and former head of the political science department at Kerala University, said that the BJP will not be able to form a government soon in the state as it does not have strong leaders.

“If Congress does not come back to power in Kerala in the next assembly elections then there could be a chance for the BJP as several of them would be disgruntled. But so far, it doesn’t look like BJP will be able to form a government soon. Also in the state, there are no strong leaders for the BJP.”

