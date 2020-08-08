BJP Govt in UP Proved to be Failure in Dealing with Covid-19, Says Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has proved to be a "failure" in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and patients were neither getting medicines nor proper treatment, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Saturday.

The state has so far recorded 1,18,038 COVID-19 cases and 2,028 deaths due to the disease. At present, there are 46,177 active cases and 69,833 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath dispensation, Yadav, in a press statement, claimed that it has proved "incapable and helpless" in dealing with the coronavirus.

"As the situation is going out of control, a 'no test-no case' strategy has been adopted in the state." Alleging that BJP governments, both at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, are making "mere claims", Yadav claimed that Yogi Adityanath's tenure as chief minister is being "spent in cutting the ribbons of the works done by the previous Samajwadi Party government".

The former chief minister said officials, policemen, members of the judiciary, employees of banks, health and education sector are falling prey to coronavirus infection and this is a matter of grave concern. "The patients are neither getting medicines nor treatment in time. Because of administrative failure, the number of deaths can go high," Yadav said.

Referring to CM Adityanath inaugurating a 400-bed hospital in Noida on Saturday, Yadav said its foundation was laid during his Samajwadi Party Government and the current chief minister has merely fulfilled the formality of cutting the ribbon. Yadav asked the state government to rise from its slumber and ensure that correct reports of COVID-19 tests are provided and that too promptly.

"The unfruitful tenure of the present chief minister has been spent in inaugurating works started during the Samajwadi Party government's tenure. In the same episode, the District Hospital in Noida has been inaugurated now," Yadav tweeted in Hindi. The facility, built in collaboration with the Tata Trusts and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is equipped with modern amenities and has 162 beds for COVID-19 patients which can be expanded to 400 beds in future, according to Noida officials.

It has 19 ICU beds, nine emergency beds and 11 ventilators, the officials said. However, the dedicated COVID-19 facility inaugurated on Saturday has come up in the building, which was built as the "new district hospital" at a cost of Rs 344 crore and whose work had started in 2015.

Chief Minister Adityanath had on March 2 also inaugurated the new district hospital building at a programme in Noida during which he had dedicated 23 projects worth Rs 2,821 crore to the public. The eight-floor building could not be started as a hospital as supposed but was later used for isolation of COVID-19 patients as the pandemic broke out in the district in March.