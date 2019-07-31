Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

BJP Govt Rejects Opposition’s Charge of Bulldozing Bills in Rajya Sabha

Prakash Javadekar said that since this is the first session of the recently-constituted 17th Lok Sabha, standing committees have not been formed as parties are yet to send names of their members.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 9:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Govt Rejects Opposition’s Charge of Bulldozing Bills in Rajya Sabha
Prakash Javadekar addresses the media in New Delhi on Friday. (Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: The BJP government on Wednesday rejected the opposition's charge that it was pushing bills through in the Rajya Sabha without proper scrutiny, saying in the last two years of the NDA-I, several bills were referred to parliamentary standing committees.

Responding to questions from reporters, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that since this is the first session of the recently-constituted 17th Lok Sabha, standing committees have not been formed as parties are yet to send names of their members. "This has happened in the past too," he said.

"Half the bill brought were those which had lapsed due to dissolution of (16th) Lok Sabha. These were pending in the Rajya Sabha. People did not get justice," he said, attacking the opposition for blocking the bills in Rajya Sabha.

He said that in the last two years of the previous government, eight out of 10 bills brought in the Upper House were referred to department-related standing committees.

To a question on allegation by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that government passed bills in Rajya Sabha through deception, he said there has been no such thing. "Who deceived them, they have to see," Javadekar said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram