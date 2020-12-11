BJP Govt Should Stop Exploiting Farmers, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the backdrop of the farmers' protest along the borders of Delhi, saying the Government should stop exploiting the foodgrain providers.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh said the BJP-led government is ignoring the farmers, and has adopted a heartless attitude towards the justified demands of the farmers who are on the streets.

"The global response to this protest has deeply hurt the democratic image of India worldwide," the Samajwadi Party leader said.

Earlier, he had hit out at the BJP government by posting a tweet that sounded poetic.

Akhilesh was arrested by the police in Lucknow for violation of Section 144 before the Kisan Yatra in Kannauj on Monday.