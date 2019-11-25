Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Govt to Protect Jharkhand's 'Jal', 'Jungle, 'Jameen', Says PM Modi at Poll Rally

Addressing a poll meeting here, the prime minister congratulated the Raghubar Das-led for completing his five- year term, a first in Jharkhand since it attained statehood.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Govt to Protect Jharkhand's 'Jal', 'Jungle, 'Jameen', Says PM Modi at Poll Rally
File photo of PM Modi. (PTI)

Daltonganj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state would continue to protect Jharkhand's 'jal', jungle and 'jameen' (water, forest and land).

Addressing a poll meeting here, the prime minister congratulated the Raghubar Das-led for completing his five- year term, a first in Jharkhand since it attained statehood.

Condemning last week's Naxal violence in the poll- bound state, the PM also paid tribute to the four policemen who were killed in the attack.

"The BJP govt has provided good governance in Jharkhand over the past five years. That is why, for the first time in the state's history, a chief minister completed his five-year term," he noted.

Modi insisted that the Jharkhand government has worked day and night to end corruption in the last five years.

"The BJP governments at the Centre and the state would continue to protect Jharkhand's 'jal', jungle and 'jameen' (water, forest and land), no matter what the opposition parties say. The state has made efforts to curb naxalism in the state and would continue to fight against the menace," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram