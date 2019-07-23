BJP Govt Turning Goa into 'Sin City' with Casinos, Drugs: Congress MLA
Goa Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro added that gradually, the state will become the 'sex capital of India and then drugs capital of India'.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Panaji: Goa Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro has claimed that casinos, drugs and prostitution are turning the coastal state, which is known for its picturesque beaches, into a "sin city".
Faleiro made the comments in the state Assembly on Monday during a discussion on demands for grants for the tourism department.
"The ill-gotten revenue from the casinos is coming into the state treasury and Goa is turning out to be a sin city," the former chief minister said, while expressing his anguish over some of the latest trends dominating the tourism industry.
"Gradually, we will become the sex capital of India and then drugs capital of India," he remarked.
Faleiro claimed that many of the tourists visit Goa for casinos, drugs and prostitution.
He accused the BJP-led Goa government of promoting the state as the "sin city of India".
