Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

BJP Govt's Stand on Karnataka State Flag Against Sentiments of Kannadigas, Says Siddaramaiah

The proposal for state flag was made by the then Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah in March, 2018 ahead of the assembly elections and sent to the Centre for clearance.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Govt's Stand on Karnataka State Flag Against Sentiments of Kannadigas, Says Siddaramaiah
File photo of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the BJP government's intention notto pursue with the Centre the pending proposal for a separate state flag for Karnataka was against the sentiments of Kannadigas.

The proposal for state flag was made by the then Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah in March, 2018 ahead of the assembly elections and sent to the Centre for clearance.

“It is wrong on the part of Kannada & Cultural minister CT Ravi to oppose our state flag. The state is not barred by the constitution or any law to have its own state flag. BJP govt's stand is against the sentiments of Kannadigas,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi on Thursday had said tricolour national flag was the only constitutional flag for the country.

"Already it is clear in the flag code that- one flagfor the country, having a cultural flag is different, having a constitutional flag is different. Tricolour is the only constitutional flag. There was no opposition for having cultural flag, but constitutionally there is only one flag forthe country and that is tricolour flag," Ravi had said.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah on Friday said, "Have wenot accepted our state Anthem? Has that, in any way, insultedour National Anthem? We just have to hoist other flags belowthe national flag & that will be our responsibility."

"Many Kannada activists, including Dr.Patil Puttappa had insisted for a state flag. Expert committee studied the same & designed the flag which was submitted to Central govt for its approval. But now the state govt is opposing the same. This should be condemned," he added.

Flagging off the "Kannadiga pride" ahead of the assembly polls, the Siddaramaiah government in March 2018 had unveiled the proposed officialstate flag for Karnataka and had sent it to the centralgovernment for approval.

It had requested the Centre to include the Karnataka flag in the schedule of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1950.

The 'Naada Dwaja' (state's flag) in hues of yellow, white and red, had the state's emblem 'Gandaberunda' or the two-headed mythological bird, at its centre.

However, in May 2018 a union Home Ministry official had said the Karnataka government's proposal had been put on hold in view of election code of conduct coming into force for the assembly polls then.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram