BJP Hacked My Facebook Profile to Tear Family Apart, Says Lalu's Son Tej Pratap
In an apparent reference to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav, the elder son of Prasad, alleged that the hacking of his Facebook account had the approval of "uncle".
File photo of Tej Pratap Yadav along with his father Lalu Prasad. (Photo: PTI)
Patna: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that his Facebook account was "hacked" by the BJP-RSS to create a rift in his family and weaken his party.
"My Facebook account was hacked and recovered with the help of Facebook. BJP supporters have always tried to hack my social media accounts and today they succeeded," he said last night in a post on the social media site.
The former state minister's remarks came almost an hour after a post had appeared on his page suggesting that he was upset with some leaders of his party, including an MLC, and that his parents -- RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and national vice-president Rabri Devi -- were turning a deaf ear to his complaints. The post was deleted by Yadav.
"Upon hacking of my Facebook account they came up with a post aimed at creating a rift within my family and weakening our party Some time ago, an RSS supporter had also hacked the Facebook page of my father," he said in his post.
The post had also claimed that the RJD leader had decided not to contest elections from his assembly constituency and was contemplating retirement from politics.
In an apparent reference to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav, the elder son of Prasad, alleged that the hacking of his Facebook account had the approval of "uncle".
Kumar had walked out of the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, the JD(U) and the Congress last year and formed a new government with the BJP. No leader from the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine in the state was available for comments.
(With inputs from PTI)
