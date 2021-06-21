BJP Hails 'Incredible' Feat as Record Number of Vaccine Administered

Senior BJP leaders lauded the administration of a record number of Covid vaccine doses on Monday, with party president J P Nadda saying it was in “incredible" work. Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet, “Incredible! Another feather in the cap of India’s vaccination drive. 80 Lakh COVID vaccine doses administered today. Such a record-breaking accomplishment. Congratulations to the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it was a matter of happiness and congratulated the country.

BJP chief Nadda tweeted, “An incredible work done by our front line warriors under the leadership of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji with more than 81,00,000 vaccinations done today. The response to our mega vaccination drive has been overwhelming Lets strengthen the fight against COVID19 and get vaccinated." More than 80 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said. India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 28.33 crore since January 16, it said.

