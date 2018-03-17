In a candid admission, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it was overconfidence and taking the election result for granted that cost the BJP in the recently held Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls."Victory and defeat is neither a matter of joy or sadness for us. Every victory gives us impetus to be accountable. Whenever we work with overconfidence and take results for granted, we will end up not working hard enough, so such results will naturally end up happening,” he said.He added, "Bypolls have local issues. Our workers and voters thought these are the seats of the CM and Deputy CM so some of them took this for granted. Some didn't step out to vote, some didn't go for door to door campaign."He added, "SP, BSP and Congress have all governed UP and now none of them have the strength to fight the BJP alone. During UP elections, our leader and face was Modi ji. Today, SP and BSP have created an alliance. They should decide who their leader is. Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav or Mayawati. We have analysed the loss in Gorakhpur and prepared our plan to fight the alliance. We can't reveal our roadmap now."When asked if he now believed in the 'Noida Jinx', that when a sitting Chief Minister visits Noida he or she ends up losing an election, Yogi said, "I'm going to Noida soon again. As a Yogi, it's my job to turn inauspicious into auspicious."On the entry of Naresh Agarwal, who had made controversial comments against Hindu deities, he said, "This is the party's decision. We have seen that people have had a change of heart and want to work for good. This must be the case for him. Whoever comes to the party, if they are willing to follow the party's principles, there should not be any issue."