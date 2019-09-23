Take the pledge to vote

BJP Has Decided Everything of Maha Polls, Only Formality of Pressing EVM Button Remains: Shiv Sena

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also appeared critical of BJP president Amit Shah's plan to push the nationalistic narrative ahead of next month's Maharashtra Assembly polls.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with BJP president Amit Shah.
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday took a swipe at the senior ruling alliance partner, saying since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had already decided everything, only the formality of pressing the electronic voting machine (EVM) button was left in the name of elections.

The Sena made its displeasure known in an editorial, overflowing with skepticism, in the party mouthpiece Saamana. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party appeared critical of BJP president Amit Shah's plan to push the nationalistic narrative ahead of next month's Maharashtra Assembly polls.

At a rally in Mumbai on Sunday, Shah made it clear that the Modi government's decision to abolish the special status for Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 will be a key plank of the BJPs Maharashtra campaign.

"Shah has already announced that Devendra Fadnavis will continue to remain the Maharashtra chief minister after the elections. He has also certified that Fadnavis has made progress in the fields of investment, agriculture, education, industries and healthcare. Hence, the only formality now left is to press the EVM button," the Sena said.

The party berated the opposition Congress and NCP for "doing little" for people of the state. "The Congress party is like a patient admitted in an ICU, while the NCP is struggling to stay relevant," it said. Does the Congress even have a ground-level network of party workers, it added.

The Sena also sought to convey the message that it delivered where the two opposition parties failed, despite it being in the government. "There were issues of development, unemployment, messy implementation of farm loan-waiver scheme and crop insurance. Despite sharing power, the Shiv Sena continuously followed up these issues and addressed the grievances of people," the party said.

