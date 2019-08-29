Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Has 'Gujarat's Washing Powder' to Clean Opposition Leaders, Says Union Minister Danve

Union minister Raosaheb Danve also called the NCP's 'Shivswarajya Yatra' mass contact programme as 'funeral procession' ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Has 'Gujarat's Washing Powder' to Clean Opposition Leaders, Says Union Minister Danve
File photo of Danve Raosaheb Dadarao.
Loading...

Mumbai: In a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister Raosaheb Danve has said they have "Gujarat's washing powder" which first cleans the Congress and NCP leaders before they are inducted into the BJP.

He also dubbed as "funeral procession" the NCP's 'Shivswarajya Yatra', the Sharad Pawar-led party's mass contact programme to counter Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

"We have Gujarat's washing powder which first cleans leaders of the Congress and NCP and then the BJP inducts them," Danve said in an indirect reference to the leadership qualities of Modi and Union Home Minister Shah.

Notably, both Modi and Shah hail from Gujarat. Danve was addressing a rally on Wednesday evening in Jalna district where Fadnavis was also present on the stage.

Hitting out at the NCP's pre-poll yatra, Danve said, "(On one hand) there is Chief Minister Fadnavis' Mahajanadesh Yatra where people are flocking in large numbers. On the other hand, the NCP's rally is, in fact, a funeral procession."

"People generally make a point and attend a funeral procession but in case of NCP's rally, several senior leaders are skipping it. NCP's own people are turning their back on the party's rally," said the Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde hit back at Danve's remarks.

In remarks laced with sarcasm, Munde said the Union minister was "right", and added the NCP's yatra was indeed the "funeral procession" of the "tyrant, insensitive and anti-farmer" BJP-led Maharashtra government.

"But I correct your mistake. People are giving huge response to the Shivswarajya Yatra to pay homage to the authoritarian government. @raosahebdanve," Munde countered

Danve in a tweet in Marathi.

He also put out a video clip on his Twitter handle to allege that the rally organised as part of Fadnavis' 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' received poor response in Danve's home

turf, Jalna, even as the BJP's working president J P Nadda spoke.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram