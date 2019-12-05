BJP Has No 'Moral Ground' to Stay in Power in Karnataka, Says Siddaramaiah
The Congress leader said that the BJP formed the government by horse-trading, forcing the 17 people to resign, and destroying democracy.
File photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah claimed on Thursday the BJP does not have the "moral grounds" to stay in power in Karnataka, as he alleged that the Amit Shah-led party bought over 17 disqualified MLAs.
"They (BJP) are the ones who came to power through the backdoor. They don't have the moral grounds to stay in power as chief minister and ministers.
They formed the government by horse-trading, forcing the 17 people to resign, and destroying democracy," he told reporters at the district headquarters town of Gadag.
Siddaramaiah's statement came despite Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's warning that he would file a defamation suit against him and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy for making statements alleging that the 17 disqualified MLAs were bought over by his party.
"When did things like these happen? Whenever Yediyurappa comes, he does these things,be it in 2008 or now. Did they have the people's mandate?" the former chief minister said.
To a question on any truck with the JD(S) after the bypolls, he said no such talks took place between the two parties.
The bypolls in 15 segments are underway on Thursday following the disqualification of the MLAs, which brought down the coalition government of Congress and the JD(S) paving the way for installation of the BJP government led by Yediyurappa in July.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mammootty’s Costliest Film Mamangam Budget is Lesser Than the Salary of a Bollywood Star
- Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: All The New Prepaid Plans Compared
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz
- Instagram Will Verify How Old The New Users Are, But Age is Just a Number
- Is Your Apple iPhone 11 Pro Logging Location Data When You Tell it Not to? Actually, No