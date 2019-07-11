'BJP Has Taken Different Direction': Parrikar's Son After 10 Congress MLAs Join Party in Goa
Utpal was a contender for BJP ticket for assembly by-election following his father Manohar Parrikar's death, but the BJP did not field him.
File photo of Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar. (Image: Twitter)
Panaji: Reacting sharply to 10 Congress MLAs joining the BJP in Goa, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Manohar Parrikar, said on Wednesday that the saffron party has "taken a different direction" after his father's demise.
Utpal Parrikar was a contender for BJP ticket for assembly by-election here following his father's death, but the BJP did not field him. Eventually, it was Congress' Atanasio Monserratte who won the election in May.
Monserratte was amongst the ten Congress MLAs who joined the BJP Wednesday evening.
"The words like trust and commitment which were at the core of the BJP during Manohar Parrikar's time ceased to exist on March 17 (when the former Goa chief minister and BJP leader died)," Utpal said.
"The party has taken a different direction after March 17 and only time will tell whether it is the right one," he added.
He would continue to be in the BJP and support the veteran party workers, he said.
As to Monserratte's entry into the BJP, he said it was for the party workers to react. "Monserratte (himself) won't be knowing where he will be in the next two years," he quipped.
