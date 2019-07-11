Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'BJP Has Taken Different Direction': Parrikar's Son After 10 Congress MLAs Join Party in Goa

Utpal was a contender for BJP ticket for assembly by-election following his father Manohar Parrikar's death, but the BJP did not field him.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 7:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'BJP Has Taken Different Direction': Parrikar's Son After 10 Congress MLAs Join Party in Goa
File photo of Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

Panaji: Reacting sharply to 10 Congress MLAs joining the BJP in Goa, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Manohar Parrikar, said on Wednesday that the saffron party has "taken a different direction" after his father's demise.

Utpal Parrikar was a contender for BJP ticket for assembly by-election here following his father's death, but the BJP did not field him. Eventually, it was Congress' Atanasio Monserratte who won the election in May.

Monserratte was amongst the ten Congress MLAs who joined the BJP Wednesday evening.

"The words like trust and commitment which were at the core of the BJP during Manohar Parrikar's time ceased to exist on March 17 (when the former Goa chief minister and BJP leader died)," Utpal said.

"The party has taken a different direction after March 17 and only time will tell whether it is the right one," he added.

He would continue to be in the BJP and support the veteran party workers, he said.

As to Monserratte's entry into the BJP, he said it was for the party workers to react. "Monserratte (himself) won't be knowing where he will be in the next two years," he quipped.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram