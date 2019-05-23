Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

BJP Hijacked Lok Sabha Elections With Help of EVMs, Alleges Mayawati

The BSP chief asked why the BJP hesitated to get polls conducted through ballot paper instead of EVMs if the party had nothing to hide.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Hijacked Lok Sabha Elections With Help of EVMs, Alleges Mayawati
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: After a Narendra Modi tsunami in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the BJP on course to win 350 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati claimed that the saffron party had hijacked the elections with the help of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also thanked her alliance partners Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Ajit Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal for their efforts.

The BSP fought the election in the state with the SP and the RLD. Mayawati’s party contested 38 seats in the state. As per counting trends at 8.30 pm, the BSP had won one seat and was leading in 10. The SP, contesting 37 seats, was leading in five. The RLD, meanwhile, lost all the three seats from where it was contesting.

Addressing the media on Thursday evening as the results were being announced, Mayawati said, “People from 80 seats in UP, 40 seats in Bihar and 42 seats in West Bengal were unhappy with the Modi government, but the results of the Lok Sabha elections are exactly the opposite. These results raise doubts not just in the minds of political parties but also in the minds of the common people.

“If they have nothing to hide, why don’t they get polls conducted through ballot paper instead of EVMs?” she asked. “BJP and company have hijacked the elections with the help of EVMs, people now don’t have faith in EVMs. Neither the BJP nor the Election Commission is ready to conduct elections with ballot paper, this again raises a doubt.”

It appeared that EVMs in several places had been rigged, alleged Mayawati. “After looking at the results in Uttar Pradesh, it seems that a few seats were left as part of their planning so that people don’t doubt them. But at most places it seems that the EVMs were rigged,” she said. “People are watching everything and they will give a befitting reply at the apt time. Even the Supreme Court should now think in this direction.”

Mayawati said the alliance partners would soon chalk out their future strategy. “The results in other states were also not as per our expectations,” she said. “However, we will continue our struggle by following in the footsteps of Babasaheb Ambedkar.”
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram