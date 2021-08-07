BJP Hits Out at Congress Over Infighting in Rajasthan Unit Over Cabinet Expansion

The BJP on Saturday alleged that the people of Rajasthan are suffering due to the infighting in the ruling Congress. "How can a government take care of the people of the state if it is not able to satisfy even its MLAs," BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh said, citing the tussle in the Congress over the issue of Cabinet expansion.

The BJP is preparing for a mass movement in the state to corner the government over farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance, pending recruitment and "deteriorating" law and order, Singh said He claimed that the Gehlot government is trying to save itself by "delaying" cabinet expansion. "Gehlot government has no concern for the people. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot does not even leave his house. Now, the Gehlot government is trying to save itself by delaying the changes in the cabinet.

"Within no time, the entire cabinet in Karnataka was changed but the Rajasthan government is giving excuses," Singh said a press conference. He said that the people of the state are bearing the brunt of the infighting in the Congress and political leaders from other states are forced to come here to resolve disputes.

Recently, Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja and later Karnataka Congress president D.K Shivakumar had met Chief Minister Gehlot, leading to speculation that they had come with a message from the party high command. Singh also claimed Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have personal differences.

"The people of the state are feeling cheated due to the flawed policies of this government," he said, adding the BJP workers will work to oust the Congress government in the next Assembly elections.

