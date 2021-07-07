BJP Holds Online Poll To Guess Who Could Replace Kamal Nath as the PCC Chief

Madhya Pradesh often sees a stiff rivalry between the BJP and the Congress and in the latest episode BJP MP unit had carried out an online poll to guess who could replace PCC chief Kamal Nath in the opposition party.

BJP state unit from its official Twitter handle asked on July 5, “Who will Congress high command replace PCC chief Kamal Nath with in the state?” Nearly 1,300 online users took part in the poll.

And Congress working president Jitu Patwari clearly emerged as the winner by security 60% of the votes polled (1,268). Kamal Nath’s close aide Sajjan Singh Verma only could garner 13% votes while Jaivardhan Singh, son of Digvijaya Singh, polled 27% votes.

An MLA from Rau in Indore, Patwari was a minister in the Kamal Nath cabinet and is party working president now. He had been Youth Congress president in MP and is among youth leaders nurtured by former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Responding to the online poll by the BJP, Congress IT cell members also threw a poll offering CM choices with leaders such as Narottam Mishra, Narendra Singh Tomar, VD Sharma and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Some Congress workers slammed the BJP for being too concerned about the Congress organisation while the BJP workers also pointed out that it was no business of their party and advised their own party to focus on the organisation rather than meddling in the Congress affairs. Such polls from BJP Twitter handles exhibit opposition party’s “mental status and jitters,” Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav said.

