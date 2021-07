Even as the BJP gears up for the oath-taking ceremony of new Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, at least four senior MLAs – ministers in previous CM Tirath Singh Rawat’s cabinet – are sulking and the party is making all efforts to pacify them amid reports that the selection of Dhami for the top role has fuelled resentment in the state unit.

