BJP Takes Lead in 65 Assembly Segments in Delhi, Congress in Five, Ruling-AAP Stands at Zero
The saffron party bagged the top position in all the assembly segments of Northwest Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi parliamentary constituencies.
BJP supporters show victory sign as they celecbrate their party's lead in the Lok Sabha elections, at BJP office, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP, which swept the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, stood first in 65 out of the 70 assembly segments, while the ruling AAP failed to manage that even in one segment.
The Congress came out on top in five seats dominated by minorities, poll data shows.
The Congress secured the number two spot in 45 seats, while the AAP came second in 25 seats.
The saffron party bagged the top position in all the assembly segments of Northwest Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi parliamentary constituencies.
The figures assume significance as Delhi will elect a new 70-member assembly early next year.
The BJP secured 56.56 per cent of the total votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress and the AAP bagged 22.5 per cent and 18.1 per cent votes respectively.
The election results augur well for the Congress which had been pushed to the third spot in every major election since the 2013 Assembly polls. The party could not even open its account in the 2015 Delhi assembly polls.
The ruling AAP fared badly even in New Delhi segment represented by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP candidate Brijesh Goyal came a distant third with just 14,740 votes. Overall, Goyal stood third in the constituency.
South Delhi was the only constituency where AAP's Raghav Chadha remained on the second spot in all 10 assembly segments.
In the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Delhi Congress president and party candidate Sheila Dikshit garnered the maximum number of votes in Seelampur assembly segment (64,382). However, her BJP rival Manoj Tiwari gave a tough fight in Babarpur (57,827 votes) and Mustafabad (73,501 votes) assembly segments.
The three assembly segments in North East Delhi have sizeable minorities population. Dikshit polled 57,227 votes in Babarpur and 69,803 votes in Mustafabad.
In East Delhi's Okhla Assembly segment where minorities play a pivotal role, Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely garnered over 60,000 votes while Atishi of the AAP was on second spot with over 43,000 votes.
Gambhir got more than 35,000 votes in Okhla. He trounced Lovely by over 3.91 lakh votes in the East Delhi seat. Atishi trailed on third place, but she managed to save her deposit.
In Chandni Chowk parliamentary seat, Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk and Matia Mahal Assembly segments have a sizable number of minority voters.
Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk Jai Prakash Agarwal polled more votes than his BJP rival and sitting MP Harsh Vardhan in the three minorities dominated assembly segments of the parliamentary seat.
Agarwal got 33,440 votes in Chandni Chowk, 52,669 votes in Matia Mahal, and 49,036 votes in Ballimaran.
Harsh Vardhan managed to push AAP candidate Pankaj Gupta on third place in the three assembly segments.
Vardhan got 20,224 votes in Matia Mahal, 28,754 votes in Chandni Chowk and and 33,723 votes in Ballimaran. Gupta obtaind 9,152 votes in Chandni Chowk, 8,306 votes in Ballimaran and 6,787 votes in Matia Mahal.
The shift in minorities' votes to the Congress could shift the political scene in Delhi which goes to polls early next year.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
