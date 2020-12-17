BJP Increases Focus on West Bengal Polls, Includes More Leaders in Central Observers' List

The Bharatiya Janata Party is focused on the 'Mission 200' target set for it in the upcoming West Bengal polls by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Party workers have been advised to strictly follow the 'formula 23', a confidential strategy devised on how to win elections.

After five central observers appointed for five zones, BJP national president JP Nadda has added to its previous list. Seven observers which include union ministers and ministers from states will be camping in various parts of Bengal to gather on-ground feedback. Each of them have been assigned six to seven parliamentary seat clusters. The state has 42 Lok Sabha seats; set to be the focus for the visitors.

Union minister for jal shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, minister for tribal affairs Arjun Munda, union shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya, tourism and culture minister Pralhad Singh Patel and animal husbandry minister Dr Sanjeev Balyan are among the leaders appointed for the task.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Madhya Pradesh home minister Dr Narottam are also going to be central observers for the saffron party.

According to sources, Shekhawat would focus on Lok Sabha seats in Kolkata, and Munda's focus would be on areas around East Midnapore Jhargram region. Mandaviya is expected to gather feedback around Haldia, while Keshav Maurya for Howrah region, and Prahlad Patel could be asked to focus on Lok Sabha seats in North Bengal. Balyan will put his attention on the seats around Murshidabad and Nadia.

All leaders will submit a detailed report to Nadda on the on-ground situation by the end of this month.

They will hold meetings with people from various social backgrounds and conduct a 'grih sampark abhiyan'. Apart from press meetings, the observers will also interact with beneficiaries of central government schemes and meet karyakartas. Sources said the party effort will amplify in the coming weeks.