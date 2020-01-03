Take the pledge to vote

BJP Indulging in Dirty Politics to Consolidate 'Hindutva Votebank', Says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said that the introduction of the National Population Register and the proposed countrywide NRC along with the Citizenship Act was being brought in to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
BJP Indulging in Dirty Politics to Consolidate 'Hindutva Votebank', Says Sitaram Yechury
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Guwahati: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday accused the BJP of being indulged in "dirty" politics with an intent to consolidate "Hindutva votebank".

The package of National Population Register, proposed countrywide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act has been brought by the saffron party to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims, leading to tension, an atmosphere of fear and violence to polarise the nation communally, he claimed.

"The BJP is deliberately indulging in communal polarisation and dirty votebank politics with the intention of Hindutva votebank consolidation," Yechury said. He was addressing a rally organised by the CPI(M) to protest against the new citizenship law.

"This is dangerous for both the present and the future of the country," the CPI(M) leader said.

