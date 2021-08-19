'BJP is Anti-Women': Female Congress MPs in Tears About Parliament Scuffle, Allege Being Abused

Two female Congress MPs broke down in Raipur on Wednesday as they narrated the scuffle that took place in Parliament on August 11.

MPs Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam accused the Centre of being anti-women and termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as ruiners of the country.

Congress women MPs held a press conference at Rajiv Bhavan in Raipur on Thursday regarding the scuffle. PCC Chief Mohan Markam, Head of Communications Department Shailesh Nitin Trivedi and others were also present. While providing information about the incident, both the women MPs could not hold back their tears.

Chhaya Verma and Phool Devi Netam said that the BJP government at the Center is anti-women. “BJP never respects women," they said.

The MPs said that there is no truth in the allegations leveled against them by the BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Chhattisgarh. They claimed that they were abused in Parliament. Both the MPs alleged that Modi and Amit Shah are ruining the country.

Talking to reporters during the press conference, PCC Chief Mohan Markam strongly condemned the incident and said that how can women be insulted in a country where women are considered as goddesses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here