BJP is Becoming

Dynastic politics is a dead issue among political parties, but BJP is "more khandani" (family oriented) than the Congress, says Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge.“Kharge, son of the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha M Mallikarjuna Kharge, made the remark when asked about the buzz about "dynastic politics" in poll-bound Karnataka."When a doctor’s son can become a doctor, an actor’s son can become an actor, an engineer’s son can become an engineer, why not a politician’s son become a politician?" Priyank Kharge, an MLA, asked.Priyank Kharge, who is seeking re-election from Chittapur segment in this district, said son of a politician can get a ticket but it’s the people who decide electoral fortune. "It’s unfortunate that people think that people blindly just vote for you", he told PTI.“How many successful politicians" and CM’s children have become successful politicians? But people do not realise that we get elected by them. And the dynastic issue, I think, is a dead issue among the parties also," he said. He went on to add: "BJP is now leading us (in dynastic politics)... BJP accuses the Congress party that it relies on "one khandan" (Nehru-Gandhi family). (But) they (BJP) are becoming more khandani than us."The Minister said "we do agree that Congress party’s foundation is based on the Gandhi 'parivar' and we are proud of it."He claimed that the Nehru-Gandhi family was the only one in the history of the country where right from Motilal Nehru till Rahul Gandhi have done something for the nation. "Right from fighting for the independence, right to education, right to food acts...which other family has done so much? Yes, they (Nehru-Gandhi family) are the glue that holds us together and we are good with it," he said.It was a democracy and people were judging everyone, he said noting that people vote and elect. "In Jewargi constituency in this district, Ajay Singh, sitting MLA and son of former Chief Minister N Dharam Singh, is contesting.